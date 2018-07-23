WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming continues in Bay Area

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday evening. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Monday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog developing near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. We can expect this general temperature range to continue for the next few days, with a slightly cooler pattern developing near the end of the week.

Concord 91
Oakland 76
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 70
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 90

Coast:
Tonight: Fog Develops
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Around 90

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Wednesday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

