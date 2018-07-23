AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming continues in Bay Area

Coast:

Monday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog developing near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. We can expect this general temperature range to continue for the next few days, with a slightly cooler pattern developing near the end of the week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Fog DevelopsLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & MildHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Around 90Tonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Around 80Tonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sSunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland