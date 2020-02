AccuWeather forecast: Slight warming trend before cooling pattern over the weekend

Friday and Beyond

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Inland:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mostly clear inland, but areas of low clouds and fog will develop near the coast and bay.Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland.Friday will also be sunny and even a bit warmer, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to near 70 degrees inland. However, the weekend will bring a breezy and cooler pattern, with afternoon temperatures dropping about 6 to 8 degrees from Friday's highs.This breezy and cooler pattern will not bring rain to the Bay Area. In fact, we can expect sunny and dry days through at least the middle of next week.Santa Rosa 67San Francisco 60Oakland 63San Jose 65Concord 65Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & FogLows: Near 40Tomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear & ChillyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Mid 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now