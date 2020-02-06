AccuWeather forecast: Slight warming trend before cooling pattern over the weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mostly clear inland, but areas of low clouds and fog will develop near the coast and bay.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland.
Friday and Beyond:
Friday will also be sunny and even a bit warmer, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to near 70 degrees inland. However, the weekend will bring a breezy and cooler pattern, with afternoon temperatures dropping about 6 to 8 degrees from Friday's highs.
This breezy and cooler pattern will not bring rain to the Bay Area. In fact, we can expect sunny and dry days through at least the middle of next week.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 67
San Francisco 60
Oakland 63
San Jose 65
Concord 65
Coast:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid 60s
