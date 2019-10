AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming trend begins

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Waking up to chilly conditions this morning under clear skies. Today finally begins a modest warming trend around the bay. Temps will climb to the mid 70s in our warmest inland valleys. A ridge of higher pressure will begin to get closer to the west coast weakening our onshore flow throughout the week.Our warmest days will be over the weekend with highs near 90 inland and 70s at the beaches. Highs: 62-76.Concord: 49/75Fremont: 54/74Redwood City : 45/71San Francisco: 52/66San Jose: 49/73TODAY: Sunny & cool.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & a little warmer.Highs: Near 70.TONIGHT: Clear skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT: Clear & cool.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & warmer.Highs: In the 70s.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & not as cool.HIGHS: In the upper 60s to near 70.TONIGHT: Clear.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & milder.Highs: In the lower 70s.TONIGHT Clear skies.Lows: Near 50.Sunny and warmer.HIGHS: 64-82.