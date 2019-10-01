AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming trend begins

Waking up to chilly conditions this morning under clear skies. Today finally begins a modest warming trend around the bay. Temps will climb to the mid 70s in our warmest inland valleys. A ridge of higher pressure will begin to get closer to the west coast weakening our onshore flow throughout the week.
Our warmest days will be over the weekend with highs near 90 inland and 70s at the beaches. Highs: 62-76.
Temperatures:
Concord: 49/75
Fremont: 54/74
Redwood City : 45/71
San Francisco: 52/66
San Jose: 49/73
Coast
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & a little warmer.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & not as cool.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s to near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & milder.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.
WEDNESDAY:
Sunny and warmer.
HIGHS: 64-82.
