Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Slight warming trend begins

Waking up to chilly conditions this morning under clear skies. Today finally begins a modest warming trend around the bay. Temps will climb to the mid 70s in our warmest inland valleys. A ridge of higher pressure will begin to get closer to the west coast weakening our onshore flow throughout the week.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Our warmest days will be over the weekend with highs near 90 inland and 70s at the beaches. Highs: 62-76.

Temperatures:
Concord: 49/75
Fremont: 54/74
Redwood City : 45/71
San Francisco: 52/66
San Jose: 49/73

Coast
TODAY: Sunny & cool.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & a little warmer.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & not as cool.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s to near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & milder.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY:
Sunny and warmer.
HIGHS: 64-82.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area officer performs mid-flight life-saving efforts after failed vacation
JUUL pulls funding for effort to overturn SF's vaping ban
VIDEO: Catering cart loses control at O'Hare International Airport
East Bay Sikh community mourns fallen Texas sheriff's deputy with candlelight vigil
SF biotech startup claims to have created drink that could prevent hangovers
Lender accused of not keeping agreement
Controversial boulders removed from SF street
Show More
PHOTOS: Warriors Media Day event at Chase Center
Local restaurant owner explains why so many SF restaurants are closing
Hayward man accused of spying for Chinese government
Retail expert says Forever 21 fell out of step with consumer base
Kansas City man accused of setting South Bay fires reportedly here for HS reunion
More TOP STORIES News