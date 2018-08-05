WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler highs today

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A stronger onshore flow will cause today's highs to be slightly cooler, ranging from low 60s at the coast to low 90s inland.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your AccuWeather forecast

The afternoon sea breeze will be 20-30 MPH and even up to 40 MPH in the North Bay mountains and East Bay Hills.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 93
Oakland 72
Redwood City 81
San Francisco 66
San Jose 84
Santa Rosa 90

Coast:
Today: Partly Sunny& Breezy

Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Low 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: In the 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low 90s

Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80 s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Late
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s to near 60

Monday
A warm up begins and peaks on Thursday. Tomorrow's highs range from low 60s to mid 90s. Some inland areas will likely reach 100 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly Friday.

