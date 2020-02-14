AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler, partly cloudy Sunday

It's a mix of stars and clouds overnight with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Sunday is a cooler finish to the weekend.
Morning fog giving way to partly cloudy skies and a breezy coastline. Highs range from the mid-50s to mid-60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 67
San Francisco: 59
Oakland: 62
San Jose: 64
Concord: 65
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
Monday:
The morning is breezy especially in the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills with winds gusts over 25mph at times. The winds will calm down in the afternoon. Under partly cloudy skies highs range from the low to upper 60s.
