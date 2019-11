AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler today

Temperatures

Expect more cloud cover this morning but with fewer foggy spots as the clouds do not hug the ground as much as yesterday morning.Today's low sun angle hinders cloud evaporation. Clouds clear Inland by lunch but take well into the afternoon hours to fade from the Bay and never completely leave the Coast alone. Cooler highs range from near 60 degrees and the Coast to middle 70s Inland.Clouds return to the same areas tonight with lows mainly in the 40s tonight.Quicker sunshine tomorrow begins a minor warming trend. Highs near 70 at the Coast with upper 70s around the Bay and lower to middle 80s Inland Thursday through Saturday.Concord: 76/46Fremont: 70/46Oakland: 68/49Redwood City: 70/45San Francisco: 65/50San Jose: 74/48San Rafael: 72/46Santa Rosa: 77/42TODAY: Fog then Mostly SunnyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then SunnyHighs: 67 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then SunnyHighs: 72 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Areas of FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then SunnyHighs: 67 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 Degrees