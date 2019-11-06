Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler today

Expect more cloud cover this morning but with fewer foggy spots as the clouds do not hug the ground as much as yesterday morning.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Niccol has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Today's low sun angle hinders cloud evaporation. Clouds clear Inland by lunch but take well into the afternoon hours to fade from the Bay and never completely leave the Coast alone. Cooler highs range from near 60 degrees and the Coast to middle 70s Inland.

Clouds return to the same areas tonight with lows mainly in the 40s tonight.

Thursday and Beyond:
Quicker sunshine tomorrow begins a minor warming trend. Highs near 70 at the Coast with upper 70s around the Bay and lower to middle 80s Inland Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures
Concord: 76/46
Fremont: 70/46
Oakland: 68/49
Redwood City: 70/45
San Francisco: 65/50
San Jose: 74/48
San Rafael: 72/46
Santa Rosa: 77/42

Coast:
TODAY: Fog then Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 67 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 72 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Areas of Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then Sunny
Highs: 67 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

