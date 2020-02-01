AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler tomorrow, chilly on Super Bowl Sunday

Tonight will be mostly clear early with patchy fog developing overnight, mainly in our inland valleys and near the coast. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild, but just a few degrees cooler than today was. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland.
Sunday and Beyond:
Sunday will also be mostly sunny, but very windy and sharply cooler than Saturday. Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid and upper 50s inland.
Also, a High Wind Watch will be in effect for the Bay Area from 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, as gusts will range from 30 to 50 miles per hour, and there is the possibility of downed trees and power lines.
The wind gusts will diminish early Monday, but the cold air mass that moves in on Sunday will produce very cold mornings across the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 60
Oakland 63
San Jose 68
Concord 65
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy, & sharply cooler, with highs ranging from low 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler tomorrow, chilly on Super Bowl Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News