Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler tomorrow, chilly on Super Bowl Sunday

Tonight will be mostly clear early with patchy fog developing overnight, mainly in our inland valleys and near the coast. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild, but just a few degrees cooler than today was. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to upper 60s inland.

Sunday and Beyond:
Sunday will also be mostly sunny, but very windy and sharply cooler than Saturday. Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid and upper 50s inland.

Also, a High Wind Watch will be in effect for the Bay Area from 4 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday, as gusts will range from 30 to 50 miles per hour, and there is the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

The wind gusts will diminish early Monday, but the cold air mass that moves in on Sunday will produce very cold mornings across the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 60
Oakland 63
San Jose 68
Concord 65

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy, & sharply cooler, with highs ranging from low 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Faithful take over official 49ers Team House ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
South Bay restaurants offering deals for Super Bowl parties
This SF parking spot will cost you $100,000
Create an NFL game ball at the Super Bowl Experience
Show More
SF's Riordan Catholic High school going coed, upsetting many parents, students
WATCH IN 60: Santa Clara County coronavirus, homeless camp cleared, 49ers fans to Miami
Amid coronavirus outbreak, doctors remind us: flu is deadlier
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
Jury selection dates set for Ghost Ship fire retrial
More TOP STORIES News