AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler tomorrow, windy Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We can expect mostly clear skies tonight, but patchy fog may develop overnight near the coast and in some inland valleys.Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland. A dry cold front will sweep through the Bay Area Saturday night, producing gusty winds from late Saturday evening into early Monday morning.As a result, a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Monday for the North and East Bay hills, and from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for the Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Valleys, and most of the coastline.During this time, wind gusts may range from 35-50 miles per hour, with the possibility of power outages and/or downed trees and power lines. As the wind calms down on Monday, we can expect a return to mainly sunny and mild days for most of next week.HIGH WIND WATCH: 7 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. MondaySanta Rosa 65San Francisco 58Oakland 60San Jose 63Concord 62Tonight: Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Patchy Early Morning Fog/Then, Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Valley Fog OvernightLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Slightly CoolerHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Slightly CoolerHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Slightly CoolerHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Slightly CoolerHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & Slightly CoolerHighs: Low to Mid 60sMostly Sunny with Gusty Winds/Wind Advisory in EffectHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now