AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler tomorrow, windy Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We can expect mostly clear skies tonight, but patchy fog may develop overnight near the coast and in some inland valleys.
VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today, with highs ranging from mid 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s inland. A dry cold front will sweep through the Bay Area Saturday night, producing gusty winds from late Saturday evening into early Monday morning.
Weekend and beyond:
As a result, a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Monday for the North and East Bay hills, and from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for the Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Valleys, and most of the coastline.
During this time, wind gusts may range from 35-50 miles per hour, with the possibility of power outages and/or downed trees and power lines. As the wind calms down on Monday, we can expect a return to mainly sunny and mild days for most of next week.
HIGH WIND WATCH: 7 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. Monday
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 65
San Francisco 58
Oakland 60
San Jose 63
Concord 62
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Patchy Early Morning Fog/Then, Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Valley Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Slightly Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Sunday:
Mostly Sunny with Gusty Winds/Wind Advisory in Effect
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler tomorrow, windy Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More