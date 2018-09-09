AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler weather ahead

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Patchy low clouds and fog are expected overnight with sunny and slightly cooler weather Monday. Highs will range from 64-88 degrees.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 56/87
Fremont: 55/75
Redwood City: 55/76
San Francisco: 55/67
San Jose: 55/79
Santa Rosa: 50/87
Coast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
East Bay
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 70s.
East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & a bit cooler.
HIGHS: In the upper 80s.
North Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 80s.
Peninsula
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & mild.
HIGHS: In the mid to 70s.
South Bay
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: Near 80.
Tuesday
Sunny with temps coming down around five degrees inland. Highs: 62-84.
