WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Slightly cooler weather ahead

EMBED </>More Videos

Patchy low clouds and fog are expected overnight with sunny and slightly cooler weather Monday. Highs will range from 64-88 degrees.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Patchy low clouds and fog are expected overnight with sunny and slightly cooler weather Monday. Highs will range from 64-88 degrees.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 56/87
Fremont: 55/75
Redwood City: 55/76
San Francisco: 55/67
San Jose: 55/79
Santa Rosa: 50/87

Coast
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.

East Bay
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 70s.

East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & a bit cooler.
HIGHS: In the upper 80s.

North Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Patchy fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 80s.

Peninsula
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & mild.
HIGHS: In the mid to 70s.

South Bay
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: Near 80.

Tuesday
Sunny with temps coming down around five degrees inland. Highs: 62-84.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward the Carolinas
Bay Area enters minor drought stage, may get worse
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
More Weather
Top Stories
Napa County fire grows to 2,400 acres; containment at 20 percent
VIDEO: Timelapse captures Napa County Snell Fire consuming ridge
CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations, network confirms
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Delta Fire grows to over 40,000 acres in Shasta County
Gruden takes center stage as Raiders set to take on Rams
WATCH MONDAY: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Novak Djokovic wins 14th Grand Slam title in US Open
Show More
Man's body pulled from surf on Pacifica beach
Bay Area air quality advisory issued due to potential smoke
Oakland celebrates pride with parade, festival
2 players kneel for anthem, Kaepernick tweets to thank them
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers first NFL loss
More News