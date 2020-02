AccuWeather forecast: Small chance of rain over the weekend

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tonight will feature increasing high clouds, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 40s.Tomorrow will be a day of hazy sunshine with widespread high clouds, and it will be quite mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland.Overnight tomorrow night into Saturday morning, increasing clouds and showers will move northward from the Central Coast and bring a slight chance of early morning sprinkles to the South Bay, with not more than .01 to .02 of an inch of rain likely.The remainder of the weekend will be bright, breezy, and cooler, followed by another string of sunny, mild, and dry days next week.Santa Rosa 76San Francisco 69Oakland 73San Jose 73Concord 73Tonight: Increasing High CloudsLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Increasing High Clouds/MildHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: High Clouds/MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: High Clouds/MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: High Clouds/MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Parlty CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: High Clouds/MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: High Clouds/MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now