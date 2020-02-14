Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Small chance of rain over the weekend

Tonight will feature increasing high clouds, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weathe anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be a day of hazy sunshine with widespread high clouds, and it will be quite mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland.

Saturday and Beyond:
Overnight tomorrow night into Saturday morning, increasing clouds and showers will move northward from the Central Coast and bring a slight chance of early morning sprinkles to the South Bay, with not more than .01 to .02 of an inch of rain likely.

The remainder of the weekend will be bright, breezy, and cooler, followed by another string of sunny, mild, and dry days next week.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 76
San Francisco 69
Oakland 73
San Jose 73
Concord 73

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing High Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing High Clouds/Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: High Clouds/Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: High Clouds/Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: High Clouds/Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Parlty Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: High Clouds/Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: High Clouds/Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

