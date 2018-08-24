WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Smogust Continues!

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Did you feel the unhealthy air yesterday? Expect the same today during our 10th Spare the Air alert for the summer season.

We begin today overcast with mist and light drizzle near the San Francisco and the Coast. Temperatures are settling into the middle 50s to lower 60s for the morning commute.




Our sky transitions from gray to hazy sunshine during the early afternoon hours. The slow start holds our afternoon temperatures below average again.

Our sky becomes mostly cloudy tonight with slightly cooler lows.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 79/56
Fremont: 73/56
Oakland: 69/55
Redwood City: 73/56
San Francisco: 64/52
San Jose: 77/57
San Rafael: 73/54
Santa Rosa: 78/51

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 69 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 78 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Minor Mist
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: 72 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Weekend:
A new and cleaner air mass arrives. The earlier sunshine warms our afternoon highs a couple degrees around the Bay and a few more degrees Inland.

