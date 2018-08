AccuWeather Forecast: Smogust Continues!

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Weekend:

Did you feel the unhealthy air yesterday? Expect the same today during our 10th Spare the Air alert for the summer season.We begin today overcast with mist and light drizzle near the San Francisco and the Coast. Temperatures are settling into the middle 50s to lower 60s for the morning commute.Our sky transitions from gray to hazy sunshine during the early afternoon hours. The slow start holds our afternoon temperatures below average again.Our sky becomes mostly cloudy tonight with slightly cooler lows.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 79/56Fremont: 73/56Oakland: 69/55Redwood City: 73/56San Francisco: 64/52San Jose: 77/57San Rafael: 73/54Santa Rosa: 78/51TODAY: Partly Sunny & HazyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 52 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & HazyHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & HazyHighs: 69 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & HazyHighs: 78 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Sunny & HazyHighs: 68 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Minor MistLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & HazyHighs: 72 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesA new and cleaner air mass arrives. The earlier sunshine warms our afternoon highs a couple degrees around the Bay and a few more degrees Inland.