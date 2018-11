Accuweather Forecast: Smoke continues to build in the Bay Area

Temperatures:

Tonight will bring hazy skies again, as smoke continues to build up in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s in our inland valleys and low to mid 40s near the coast and bay.The smoky haze will linger for the next two days, and a Spare the Air alert will remain in effect at least through Friday. Afternoon highs tomorrow and Friday will range from low 60s at the coast to near 70 inland.Minor cooling will occur over the weekend, and air quality is expected to improve.