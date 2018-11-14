Accuweather Forecast: Smoke continues to build in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will bring hazy skies again, as smoke continues to build up in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s in our inland valleys and low to mid 40s near the coast and bay.
The smoky haze will linger for the next two days, and a Spare the Air alert will remain in effect at least through Friday. Afternoon highs tomorrow and Friday will range from low 60s at the coast to near 70 inland.
Minor cooling will occur over the weekend, and air quality is expected to improve.
Temperatures:
Concord 69
Oakland 69
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 66
San Jose 71
Santa Rosa 71
Coast:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Near 70
Inland:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky skies
Highs: Near 70
South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 70s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Around 70 Inland
