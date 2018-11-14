WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Smoke continues to build in the Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight will bring hazy skies again, as smoke continues to build up in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s in our inland valleys and low to mid 40s near the coast and bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will bring hazy skies again, as smoke continues to build up in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s in our inland valleys and low to mid 40s near the coast and bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The smoky haze will linger for the next two days, and a Spare the Air alert will remain in effect at least through Friday. Afternoon highs tomorrow and Friday will range from low 60s at the coast to near 70 inland.

RELATED: Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect through Friday

Minor cooling will occur over the weekend, and air quality is expected to improve.

RELATED: Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Concord 69
Oakland 69
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 66
San Jose 71
Santa Rosa 71

Coast:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Near 70

Inland:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky skies
Highs: Near 70

South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 70s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Around 70 Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
What is a nor'easter?
Smoke from California wildfires travels across US
Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect through Friday
More Weather
Top Stories
One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48; many still missing
Camp Fire: Bay Area lawyers to sue PG&E for alleged negligence
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football Game at Levi's Stadium
Central American migrants seeking asylum reach US border in Tijuana
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Show More
Gov. Jerry Brown, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tour Camp Fire zone
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Stephen Curry likely out for Warriors' next five games and maybe more
Camp Fire: List of people missing in Butte County
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
More News