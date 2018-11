Accuweather Forecast: Smoky skies and mild temps tomorrow

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Thursday:

Skies will be hazy and smoky again tonight, with early morning lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid-40s near the coast and bay.Wednesday and Thursday will bring continued hazy and smoky conditions, with afternoon highs ranging from mid-60s at the coast to low 70s inland. Air quality remains poor, and a Spare the Air alert will be in effect through Friday.Minor cooling will occur going into the weekend, and we may experience a modest improvement in air quality.Looking ahead to next week, it appears that some much-needed rain may move into the area by midweek-- just before Thanksgiving.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Hazy SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Hazy, Smoky SkiesHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Hazy & ChillyLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Hazy, Smoky SkiesHighs: Low 70sTonight: Hazy SkiesLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Hazy, Smoky SkiesHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Hazy & chillyLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Hazy, Smoky SkiesHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Hazy SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Hazy, Smoky SkiesHighs: Upper 60s to Around 70Tonight: Hazy & ChillyLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Hazy, Smoky SkiesHighs: Upper 69s to Low 70sHazy, Smoky SkiesHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 70s Inland