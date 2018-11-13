Accuweather Forecast: Smoky skies and mild temps tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Skies will be hazy and smoky again tonight, with early morning lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid-40s near the coast and bay.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring continued hazy and smoky conditions, with afternoon highs ranging from mid-60s at the coast to low 70s inland. Air quality remains poor, and a Spare the Air alert will be in effect through Friday.
Minor cooling will occur going into the weekend, and we may experience a modest improvement in air quality.
Looking ahead to next week, it appears that some much-needed rain may move into the area by midweek-- just before Thanksgiving.
Temperatures:
Concord 69
Oakland 69
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 66
San Jose 71
Santa Rosa 72
Coast:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Hazy & chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70
South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 69s to Low 70s
Thursday:
Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 70s Inland
