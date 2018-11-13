WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Smoky skies and mild temps tomorrow

EMBED </>More Videos

Skies will be hazy and smoky again tonight, with early morning lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid-40s near the coast and bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Skies will be hazy and smoky again tonight, with early morning lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and mid-40s near the coast and bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring continued hazy and smoky conditions, with afternoon highs ranging from mid-60s at the coast to low 70s inland. Air quality remains poor, and a Spare the Air alert will be in effect through Friday.

RELATED: Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect through Friday

Minor cooling will occur going into the weekend, and we may experience a modest improvement in air quality.

Looking ahead to next week, it appears that some much-needed rain may move into the area by midweek-- just before Thanksgiving.

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Concord 69
Oakland 69
Redwood City 68
San Francisco 66
San Jose 71
Santa Rosa 72

Coast:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Hazy & chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Hazy Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70

South Bay:
Tonight: Hazy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Upper 69s to Low 70s

Thursday:
Hazy, Smoky Skies
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 70s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
LIST: Schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke from Camp Fire
Camp Fire: Dozens of schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Camp Fire
Big rig crash involving 20 cars closes NB Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz
Camp Fire: Toyota offers hero nurse replacement truck
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Terrifying video shows family's escape from Camp Fire in Paradise
SF company collects donations to help employees impacted by Camp Fire
Gov. Jerry Brown says state is 'maxed out' responding to wildfires
Camp Fire survivor recalls moment he escape surrounded by flames
Show More
Camp Fire: Death toll reaches 42, highest in Calif. history
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up near Lake Sherwood
Warriors suspend Draymond Green for 1 game after testy exchange with Kevin Durant
'Rosie the Riveter' remembers Veteran husband and WWII
More News