Accuweather Forecast: Smoky with high fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Sunday will be smoky with high fire danger. A Red Flag warning is in effect until 4 p.m. due to gusty northeast winds in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect. Highs will range from 62-66.
Temperatures:
Concord: 53/65
Fremont: 56/63
Redwood City: 51/63
San Francisco: 55/62
San Jose: 54/63
Coast:
TODAY: Hazy with gusty winds.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy skies. Breezy winds.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & breezy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30 & 40s..
Inland:
TODAY: Hazy & breezy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30 & 40s..
Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy & breezy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s
South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
Air quality remains poor. Under hazy sunshine, highs range from 68-70.
