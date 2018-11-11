WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Smoky with high fire danger

EMBED </>More Videos

Sunday will be smoky with high fire danger. A Red Flag warning is in effect until 4 p.m. due to gusty northeast winds in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Sunday will be smoky with high fire danger. A Red Flag warning is in effect until 4 p.m. due to gusty northeast winds in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect. Highs will range from 62-66.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Concord: 53/65
Fremont: 56/63
Redwood City: 51/63
San Francisco: 55/62
San Jose: 54/63

Coast:
TODAY: Hazy with gusty winds.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy skies. Breezy winds.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & breezy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30 & 40s..

Inland:
TODAY: Hazy & breezy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30 & 40s..

Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy & breezy.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s

South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT Hazy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Monday:
Air quality remains poor. Under hazy sunshine, highs range from 68-70.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
Winter Spare the Air Alert in effect
San Francisco emergency shelter opens because of air quality
Smoke-filled skies in Sonoma County conjure bad memories
More Weather
Top Stories
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 109,000 acres with 25 percent containment
2 dead, 4 injured after gambling feud erupts in gunfire
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 105,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Trump tweetstorm about California fires has some 'disgusted'
Bay Area struggles with third day of choking smoke from Camp Fire
49ers game against the Giants on Monday could move because of air quality
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
San Francisco emergency shelter opens because of air quality
Show More
Butte County Fire: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
'SNL' bids farewell to Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Florida heads to recount in razor-thin governor, senate races
Stories of devastation, survival in Paradise after Camp Fire
More News