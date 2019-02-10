Accuweather Forecast: Snow for Bay Area mountains and a dry afternoon

Expect a few rain showers for Sunday, with a few hundredths of additional rainfall on tap. Dry in the afternoon with chilly temperatures.
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the morning with snow accumulations in the North Bay mountains, the East Bay hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountains. 2-4 inches could fall above 1,500 feet, with as much as 4 inches possible above 2,000 feet. Highs will range from 50-54.
Temperatures:
Concord: 42/54
Fremont: 42/53
Redwood City: 40/51
San Francisco: 43/52
San Jose: 42/53
Coast:
TODAY: Morning showers, breezy.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Cold .
Lows: Near 40.
North Bay:
TODAY: Cold showers in the morning.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT: Cold & frosty.
Lows: In the 30s, some upper 20s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Scattered showers in the morning.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Chilly, partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Inland:
TODAY: Scattered showers through midday.
Highs: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 30s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers through late morning.
HIGHS: In the low 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.
Lows: In the 40s, some 30s possible.
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers through midday.
Highs: In the lower 50s.
TONIGHT Chilly, partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
Cloudy skies, cool. A slight chance of showers in the North Bay.
HIGHS: In the lower 50s.
