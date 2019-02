Accuweather Forecast: Snow for Bay Area mountains and a dry afternoon

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday:

Expect a few rain showers for Sunday, with a few hundredths of additional rainfall on tap. Dry in the afternoon with chilly temperatures.A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the morning with snow accumulations in the North Bay mountains, the East Bay hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountains. 2-4 inches could fall above 1,500 feet, with as much as 4 inches possible above 2,000 feet. Highs will range from 50-54.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Morning showers, breezy.Highs: In the low 50s.TONIGHT: Cold .Lows: Near 40.TODAY: Cold showers in the morning.Highs: In the lower 50s.TONIGHT: Cold & frosty.Lows: In the 30s, some upper 20s.TODAY: Scattered showers in the morning.Highs: In the low 50s.TONIGHT: Chilly, partly cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Scattered showers through midday.Highs: In the low 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.Lows: In the 30s.TODAY: Showers through late morning.HIGHS: In the low 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold.Lows: In the 40s, some 30s possible.TODAY: Showers through midday.Highs: In the lower 50s.TONIGHT Chilly, partly cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.Cloudy skies, cool. A slight chance of showers in the North Bay.HIGHS: In the lower 50s.