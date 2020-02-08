Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Some patchy dense fog, breezy winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We can expect mostly clear skies tonight, but patchy fog may develop overnight near the coast and in some inland valleys.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to low and mid-60s inland. A dry cold front will sweep through the Bay Area Saturday night, producing gusty winds from late Saturday evening into early Monday morning.

Weekend and beyond:
As a result, a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Monday for the North and East Bay hills, and from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for the Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Valleys, and most of the coastline.

During this time, wind gusts may range from 35-50 miles per hour, with the possibility of power outages and/or downed trees and power lines. As the wind calms down on Monday, we can expect a return to mainly sunny and mild days for most of next week.

HIGH WIND WATCH: 7 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. Monday

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
Napa 62
San Francisco 58
Oak;and 60
Concord 62
San Jose 63

Coast:
Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows near 50

North Bay:
Sunshine, breezy
Highs: 62-65
Lows: Near 40

East Bay:
Sunshine
High around 60
Low near 50

Inland East Bay:
Sunny & cooler
In the lower 60s
Lows in the lower 40s

Peninsula:
Sunny, breezy & cooler
Highs: 60-63
Lows: Near 50

South Bay:
Sunshine, not as mild
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: Near 50

Oscar Sunday:
Strong winds. Highs: 58-62

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF woman quarantined on board cruise ship in Japan
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Oscars 2020 Live: When are they, where can I watch?
At least 16 dead after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Coronavirus outbreak: 1st American death confirmed
'Kitbull' is unlike other Pixar shorts
How Lucasfilm made Robert De Niro 50 years younger in 'The Irishman'
Show More
East Bay family chases out 4 masked men during home invasion
J Lo, Adam Sandler among non-Oscar nominees with Spirit Award nods
SJ homeless woman receives call that could put roof over her head
Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News