AccuWeather forecast: Some patchy dense fog, breezy winds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We can expect mostly clear skies tonight, but patchy fog may develop overnight near the coast and in some inland valleys.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to low and mid-60s inland. A dry cold front will sweep through the Bay Area Saturday night, producing gusty winds from late Saturday evening into early Monday morning.
Weekend and beyond:
As a result, a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Monday for the North and East Bay hills, and from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for the Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Valleys, and most of the coastline.
During this time, wind gusts may range from 35-50 miles per hour, with the possibility of power outages and/or downed trees and power lines. As the wind calms down on Monday, we can expect a return to mainly sunny and mild days for most of next week.
HIGH WIND WATCH: 7 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. Monday
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
Napa 62
San Francisco 58
Oak;and 60
Concord 62
San Jose 63
Coast:
Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows near 50
North Bay:
Sunshine, breezy
Highs: 62-65
Lows: Near 40
East Bay:
Sunshine
High around 60
Low near 50
Inland East Bay:
Sunny & cooler
In the lower 60s
Lows in the lower 40s
Peninsula:
Sunny, breezy & cooler
Highs: 60-63
Lows: Near 50
South Bay:
Sunshine, not as mild
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: Near 50
Oscar Sunday:
Strong winds. Highs: 58-62
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Some patchy dense fog, breezy winds
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News