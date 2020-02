AccuWeather forecast: Some patchy dense fog, breezy winds

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Oscar Sunday:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We can expect mostly clear skies tonight, but patchy fog may develop overnight near the coast and in some inland valleys.Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler than today, with highs ranging from mid-50s at the coast to low and mid-60s inland. A dry cold front will sweep through the Bay Area Saturday night, producing gusty winds from late Saturday evening into early Monday morning.As a result, a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Monday for the North and East Bay hills, and from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday for the Peninsula, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Valleys, and most of the coastline.During this time, wind gusts may range from 35-50 miles per hour, with the possibility of power outages and/or downed trees and power lines. As the wind calms down on Monday, we can expect a return to mainly sunny and mild days for most of next week.HIGH WIND WATCH: 7 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. MondaySanta Rosa 62Napa 62San Francisco 58Oak;and 60Concord 62San Jose 63Sunny skiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows near 50Sunshine, breezyHighs: 62-65Lows: Near 40SunshineHigh around 60Low near 50Sunny & coolerIn the lower 60sLows in the lower 40sSunny, breezy & coolerHighs: 60-63Lows: Near 50Sunshine, not as mildHighs: In the lower 60sLows: Near 50Strong winds. Highs: 58-62Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now