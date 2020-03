AccuWeather forecast: Some showers in South Bay, Peninsula Sunday afternoon, sun in North Bay

Coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A weather system off the central coast will bring scattered showers to the Bay Area today.It's a level 1 system with most of the rain falling in the South Bay & Santa Cruz mountains.Highest amounts will range from a third of an inch to a half inch through very early Monday.The rain won't start until later this afternoon and the North Bay will see more sun with very little precipitation if any at all.A colder system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Little accumulation is expected but over a foot of snow will fall in the Sierra.Beach hazard Statement tonight through early Monday for sneaker waves & rip currents.Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. In the mid 60s.Tonight: A chance of showers, in the mid 40s.Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs In the mid to upper 60s.Tonight: A chance of showers, in the mid 40s.Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 66-68Tonight: A chance of showers, in the lower 40s.Sunny early, then increasing clouds. Highs: 65-69Tonight: Mainly clear, 38-43Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 64-66.Tonight: A chance eof showers, 43-46.Showers, a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.Tonight: A chance of showers, in the lower 40s.A few lingering morning showers, Highs; 54-62Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now