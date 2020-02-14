Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Some showers in South Bay, Peninsula Sunday afternoon, sun in North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A weather system off the central coast will bring scattered showers to the Bay Area today.

It's a level 1 system with most of the rain falling in the South Bay & Santa Cruz mountains.

Highest amounts will range from a third of an inch to a half inch through very early Monday.

The rain won't start until later this afternoon and the North Bay will see more sun with very little precipitation if any at all.

A colder system arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. Little accumulation is expected but over a foot of snow will fall in the Sierra.


VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.

Coast
Beach hazard Statement tonight through early Monday for sneaker waves & rip currents.
Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. In the mid 60s.
Tonight: A chance of showers, in the mid 40s.

East Bay
Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs In the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: A chance of showers, in the mid 40s.

East Bay Valleys
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 66-68
Tonight: A chance of showers, in the lower 40s.

North Bay
Sunny early, then increasing clouds. Highs: 65-69
Tonight: Mainly clear, 38-43

Peninsula
Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 64-66.
Tonight: A chance eof showers, 43-46.

South Bay
Showers, a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tonight: A chance of showers, in the lower 40s.

Monday
A few lingering morning showers, Highs; 54-62

