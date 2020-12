AccuWeather forecast: Spare the Air Alert, chance of showers in North Bay this afternoon

Coast:

A Spare The Air Alert has been issued for today.A stagnant weather pattern, wood smoke and light winds will allow for some haze in the North and South Bay.High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern for the most part, this weekend.A weak weather system will bring a chance of a shower to the North Bay this afternoon.Clouds will increase and winds will turn to a southerly direction today.A few hundredths of precipitation could dot the landscape into early Sunday.Clouds clear out Sunday afternoon and winds shift to an offshore component late Sunday.Winds will begin to gust in the highest elevations ( Mt. St. Helena & Mt. Diablo) lasting through early Monday.NE winds 35-45 mph with gusts to 50 are possible. Fuels are still very dry and with drought conditions existing, elevated fire danger is a concern.Winds will diminish towards the afternoon and temperatures will be warmer Monday afternoon and Tuesday.Temps will trend cooler the rest of the week, but dry conditions look to persist.Santa Rosa 65Concord 64San Francisco 60Oakland 63San Jose 65Today: Partly sunny skiesHighs: 58-60Tonight: Some drizzleLows: In the 40sToday: Partly cloudy skiesHighs: In the low 60sTonight: Cloudy.Lows In the mid 40sToday: Partly cloudy skiesHighs: In the mid 60sTonight: Mostly cloudyLows: 38-42Tonight: Patchy Fog, Chilly NightLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Sun & Clouds, CoolerHighs: Low to Mid 60sToday: Partly cloudy skiesHighs: In the low 60sTonight: Patchy drizzleLows in the 40sToday: Some high cloudsHighs In the mid 60sTonight. Patchy drizzleLows: 39-43Clouds early, then sunny.Highs: 58-68