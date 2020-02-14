AccuWeather forecast: Spare the Air Alert, chance of showers in North Bay this afternoon

A Spare The Air Alert has been issued for today.
A stagnant weather pattern, wood smoke and light winds will allow for some haze in the North and South Bay.
High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern for the most part, this weekend.
A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for Saturday in the Bay Area.
A weak weather system will bring a chance of a shower to the North Bay this afternoon.
Clouds will increase and winds will turn to a southerly direction today.
A few hundredths of precipitation could dot the landscape into early Sunday.
Clouds clear out Sunday afternoon and winds shift to an offshore component late Sunday.
Winds will begin to gust in the highest elevations ( Mt. St. Helena & Mt. Diablo) lasting through early Monday.
NE winds 35-45 mph with gusts to 50 are possible. Fuels are still very dry and with drought conditions existing, elevated fire danger is a concern.
Winds will diminish towards the afternoon and temperatures will be warmer Monday afternoon and Tuesday.
Temps will trend cooler the rest of the week, but dry conditions look to persist.
Santa Rosa 65
Concord 64
San Francisco 60
Oakland 63
San Jose 65
Coast:
Today: Partly sunny skies
Highs: 58-60
Tonight: Some drizzle
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay:
Today: Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy.
Lows In the mid 40s
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Lows: 38-42
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog, Chilly Night
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds, Cooler
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the low 60s
Tonight: Patchy drizzle
Lows in the 40s
South Bay:
Today: Some high clouds
Highs In the mid 60s
Tonight. Patchy drizzle
Lows: 39-43
Sunday:
Clouds early, then sunny.
Highs: 58-68
