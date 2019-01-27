WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Spare the Air goes into effect

It's a mix of stars and clouds overnight with lows dropping into the low to upper 40s. Monday a Spare the Air day is in effect and wood burning will be illegal for 24 hours.

It's a mix of stars and clouds overnight with lows dropping into the low to upper 40s. Monday a Spare the Air day is in effect.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A stagnant weather pattern thanks to high pressure overhead will create a haze in our sky due to trapped pollutants. Those with respiratory issues should limit their time outside. Also wood burning is illegal for next 24 hours. Under hazy sunshine its another mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 67
San Francisco 64
Oakland 65
San Jose 65
Concord 68

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s

Tuesday:
Mild weather continues with highs in the low to mid 60s.

HIGHS: 66-68.


