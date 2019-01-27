Accuweather Forecast: Spare the Air goes into effect

It's a mix of stars and clouds overnight with lows dropping into the low to upper 40s. Monday a Spare the Air day is in effect.
A stagnant weather pattern thanks to high pressure overhead will create a haze in our sky due to trapped pollutants. Those with respiratory issues should limit their time outside. Also wood burning is illegal for next 24 hours. Under hazy sunshine its another mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 67
San Francisco 64
Oakland 65
San Jose 65
Concord 68
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
Tuesday:
Mild weather continues with highs in the low to mid 60s.
HIGHS: 66-68.
