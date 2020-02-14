AccuWeather Forecast: 'Spare the Air' to remain in effect this weekend

Smoke will continue to impact the Bay Area which is why a "Spare the Air" alert remains through the weekend.
Tomorrow morning expect fog along the coast and higher clouds up above.
Hazy sunshine is expected for the afternoon with smoky skies.
Temperatures:
Concord 96
Oakland 76
Redwood City 83
San Francisco 68
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 92
Coast:
Tonight: Fog & Haze
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Fog, Hazy & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Haze & Smoke
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Smoky Sunshine
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog, Smoky
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Hazy Skies
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Hazy, Smoky Skies
Lows: Low 60s to Low 70s
Tomorrow: Smoky Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Low to Upper 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Haze & Smoke
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Smoky, Hazy Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
South Bay:
Hazy & warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy: Lows in the lower 60s.
Saturday: Hazy. Spare The Air. Highs: 66-98.
Smoke from the wildfires will continue to obscure our skies and cause poor air quality on Sunday. A wide range of temperatures is expected.
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 90s
