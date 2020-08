AccuWeather Forecast: 'Spare the Air' to remain in effect this weekend

Temperatures:

Smoke will continue to impact the Bay Area which is why a "Spare the Air" alert remains through the weekend.Tomorrow morning expect fog along the coast and higher clouds up above.Hazy sunshine is expected for the afternoon with smoky skies.Concord 96Oakland 76Redwood City 83San Francisco 68San Jose 86Santa Rosa 92Tonight: Fog & HazeLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Lingering Fog, Hazy & BreezyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Haze & SmokeLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Smoky SunshineHighs: Upper 80s to Mid 90sTonight: Patchy Fog, SmokyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Hazy SkiesHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Hazy, Smoky SkiesLows: Low 60s to Low 70sTomorrow: Smoky Sun & High CloudsHighs: Low to Upper 90sTonight: Haze & SmokeLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Smoky, Hazy SunHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sHazy & warm. Highs in the upper 80s.Tonight: Partly cloudy: Lows in the lower 60s.Saturday: Hazy. Spare The Air. Highs: 66-98.Smoke from the wildfires will continue to obscure our skies and cause poor air quality on Sunday. A wide range of temperatures is expected.Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 90sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now