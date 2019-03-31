Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Spectacular weekend with sunny skies

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast for Saturday evening.

Expect clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the low to upper 40s.





VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Sunday is a spectacular day with sunny skies and mild temps! Highs range for the low 60s to mid 70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 66
Oakland 70
San Jose 75
Concord 76

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s to Lower 70s

East Bay:

Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Monday:
Expect a light shower in the North Bay. Elsewhere it is a cloudy day with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Bay Area reacts to Trump's threats to close border
Fiery big rig crash shuts down I-5 near Modesto
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
LeBron James out for rest of season
VIDEO: Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in SoCal
Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting cars
2 Bay Area women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Show More
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
'Heartbeat' abortion ban heads to Georgia governor's desk
Criminals caught on camera dumping stolen trailer of family-owned SJ business
Body pulled from lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Teen arrested for murder after deadly Los Angeles crash
More TOP STORIES News