Expect clear skies tonight with lows dropping into the low to upper 40s.
Sunday is a spectacular day with sunny skies and mild temps! Highs range for the low 60s to mid 70s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 74
San Francisco 66
Oakland 70
San Jose 75
Concord 76
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower 60s to Lower 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Monday:
Expect a light shower in the North Bay. Elsewhere it is a cloudy day with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
Accuweather Forecast: Spectacular weekend with sunny skies
