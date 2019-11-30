AccuWeather forecast: Spotty showers, mountain snow tonight

Spotty showers will continue this evening with snow on the highest peaks. It will be chilly overnight but not as cold as this morning.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The first Atmospheric River event arrives this weekend. The Level 2 storm will bring downpours at times and strong winds starting tomorrow.
A Flash Flood Watch goes up for the North Bay, including the Kincade fire burn area from 1 pm. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday.
A High Wind Warning has been issued for the coast from 8 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday.
Scattered light showers arrive in the morning followed by heavier rain in the evening.
Sunday:
Gusty winds and heavy rain at times will continue on Sunday. There is a chance of thunder. Overnight temperatures and afternoon highs will be come up.
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Temperatures:
Concord: 51
Oakland: 52
Redwood City: 53
San Francisco: 52
San Jose: 52
Santa Rosa: 50
Coast
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Strong, Gusty Winds & Heavy Rain at Times
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay
Tonight: A Few Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy, Windy Day
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Isolated Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Rain & Wind
Highs: Upper 40s to Low 50s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Isolated Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Wet & Windy
Highs: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Heavy at Times, Strong & Gusty Winds
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Spotty Showers, Snow on Highest Peaks
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Wet & Windy
Highs: Low 50s
