AccuWeather forecast: Spotty showers, mountain snow tonight

Spotty showers will continue this evening with snow on the highest peaks. It will be chilly overnight but not as cold as this morning.The first Atmospheric River event arrives this weekend. The Level 2 storm will bring downpours at times and strong winds starting tomorrow.A Flash Flood Watch goes up for the North Bay, including the Kincade fire burn area from 1 pm. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday.A High Wind Warning has been issued for the coast from 8 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday.Scattered light showers arrive in the morning followed by heavier rain in the evening.Gusty winds and heavy rain at times will continue on Sunday. There is a chance of thunder. Overnight temperatures and afternoon highs will be come up.Mid to Upper 50sConcord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Spotty ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Strong, Gusty Winds & Heavy Rain at TimesHighs: Low 50sTonight: A Few ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Rainy, Windy DayHighs: Low 50sTonight: Isolated ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Rain & WindHighs: Upper 40s to Low 50sTonight: Isolated ShowersLows: Low to Mid 30sTomorrow: Wet & WindyHighs: Upper 40s to Low 50sTonight: Spotty ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Rain Heavy at Times, Strong & Gusty WindsHighs: Low 50sTonight: Spotty Showers, Snow on Highest PeaksLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Wet & WindyHighs: Low 50s