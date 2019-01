Accuweather Forecast: Spring fever

Temperatures:

Watch out for patchy dense fog across the North Bay with patchy areas in the East Bay Valleys. This begins fading after 9 a.m. Dress warm as temperatures settle into the middle 30s to middle 40s for the morning commute.By this afternoon we do the wardrobe shuffle. Under a sunny sky highs soar into the middle to upper 60s. A few isolated areas breach 70 degrees.Our hills remain breezy tonight with calmer and cooler conditions in our valleys. Patchy dense fog forms in the same areas as lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s.Increasing high clouds cannot stop our warm weather. Highs remain in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.Concord: 66/40Fremont: 69/43Oakland: 68/47Redwood City: 68/41San Francisco: 67/48San Jose: 68/43San Rafael: 66/45Santa Rosa: 68/38TODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 39 - 44 Degrees