Accuweather Forecast: Spring fever

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Watch out for patchy dense fog across the North Bay with patchy areas in the East Bay Valleys. This begins fading after 9 a.m. Dress warm as temperatures settle into the middle 30s to middle 40s for the morning commute.



By this afternoon we do the wardrobe shuffle. Under a sunny sky highs soar into the middle to upper 60s. A few isolated areas breach 70 degrees.

Our hills remain breezy tonight with calmer and cooler conditions in our valleys. Patchy dense fog forms in the same areas as lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s.

Weekend:
Increasing high clouds cannot stop our warm weather. Highs remain in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

Temperatures:
Concord: 66/40
Fremont: 69/43
Oakland: 68/47
Redwood City: 68/41
San Francisco: 67/48
San Jose: 68/43
San Rafael: 66/45
Santa Rosa: 68/38

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees


