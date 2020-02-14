Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Spring warmth, possible splash of rain in South Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds dotting the higher elevations. There could be a splash of rain most likely in the south bay early as a weather system exits the area.

Enjoy mid & upper 60s this afternoon as clouds will increase over the second half of the weekend & bring showers later Sunday.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.

A Beach Hazard Statement goes into effect 8 p.m. tonight through 3 a.m. Monday for the risk of rip currents & sneaker waves.

Although temps will remain mild tomorrow, colder & wetter days arrive to start the work week. A level 1 on our SIS will potentially bring .10" - 1" of rain Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 67
Concord 68
Oakland 66
San Francisco 54
San Jose 68

Coast:
Partly cloudy skies. Highs 59-64.
Lows: Partly cloudy, in the mid 40s.

North Bay:
Tonight: Patches of Fog & Few High Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mild, Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
The East Bay: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows: Clear, 42-46.

Inland East Bay:
The East Bay Valleys: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows: Near 40

Peninsula:
Partly cloudy. A slight chance of a shower early. Highs In the mid 60s.
Lows: 42-46

South Bay:
A chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy skies. Highs 66-68.
Lows: Possible shower, 39-41

Weekend and Beyond
Rain developing. Highs: 60-70

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: Santa Clara University student tests positive for virus
White House COVID-19 task force briefing today | WATCH LIVE HERE
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; 10,000 cases statewide
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
SF Undocumented workers are struggling during COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
Coronavirus: Oakland neighborhood throws 'social distance' block party
Coronavirus: Friday in the life of shelter-in-place across San Francisco Bay Area
Coronavirus: Cruise passenger shares her story from quarantine at Travis AFB
New Friday night scene as Bay Area remains under stay-at-home order
More TOP STORIES News