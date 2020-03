AccuWeather forecast: Spring warmth, possible splash of rain in South Bay

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds dotting the higher elevations. There could be a splash of rain most likely in the south bay early as a weather system exits the area.Enjoy mid & upper 60s this afternoon as clouds will increase over the second half of the weekend & bring showers later Sunday.A Beach Hazard Statement goes into effect 8 p.m. tonight through 3 a.m. Monday for the risk of rip currents & sneaker waves.Although temps will remain mild tomorrow, colder & wetter days arrive to start the work week. A level 1 on our SIS will potentially bring .10" - 1" of rain Sunday into Monday.Santa Rosa 67Concord 68Oakland 66San Francisco 54San Jose 68Partly cloudy skies. Highs 59-64.Lows: Partly cloudy, in the mid 40s.Tonight: Patches of Fog & Few High CloudsLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Mild, Filtered SunshineHighs: Mid to Upper 60sThe East Bay: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early. Highs in the mid 60s.Lows: Clear, 42-46.The East Bay Valleys: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.Lows: Near 40Partly cloudy. A slight chance of a shower early. Highs In the mid 60s.Lows: 42-46A chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy skies. Highs 66-68.Lows: Possible shower, 39-41Rain developing. Highs: 60-70Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now