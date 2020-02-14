AccuWeather forecast: Spring warmth, possible splash of rain in South Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds dotting the higher elevations. There could be a splash of rain most likely in the south bay early as a weather system exits the area.
Enjoy mid & upper 60s this afternoon as clouds will increase over the second half of the weekend & bring showers later Sunday.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast.
A Beach Hazard Statement goes into effect 8 p.m. tonight through 3 a.m. Monday for the risk of rip currents & sneaker waves.
Although temps will remain mild tomorrow, colder & wetter days arrive to start the work week. A level 1 on our SIS will potentially bring .10" - 1" of rain Sunday into Monday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 67
Concord 68
Oakland 66
San Francisco 54
San Jose 68
Coast:
Partly cloudy skies. Highs 59-64.
Lows: Partly cloudy, in the mid 40s.
North Bay:
Tonight: Patches of Fog & Few High Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mild, Filtered Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
The East Bay: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows: Clear, 42-46.
Inland East Bay:
The East Bay Valleys: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows: Near 40
Peninsula:
Partly cloudy. A slight chance of a shower early. Highs In the mid 60s.
Lows: 42-46
South Bay:
A chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy skies. Highs 66-68.
Lows: Possible shower, 39-41
Weekend and Beyond
Rain developing. Highs: 60-70
