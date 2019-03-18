Accuweather Forecast: Spring warmth tapers, chances of showers this week

It's Monday again.
Today begins mostly clear with temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
We experience increasing highs clouds and warmer than average afternoon temperatures. Highs warm into the lower to middle 70s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods. A few low clouds linger near the Coast where a light sea breeze keeps you in the middle to upper 60s. Expect these same temperatures in San Francisco.
Clouds increase tonight and lows remain mild, upper 40s to middle 50s.
Tuesday:
Increasing clouds and slightly cooler highs tomorrow with a chance of showers late in the evening hours. The chance increases tomorrow night with the best chance all day Wednesday. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 74/49
Fremont: 72/51
Oakland: 72/50
Redwood City: 74/48
San Francisco: 68/48
San Jose: 75/50
San Rafael: 70/48
Santa Rosa: 74/47
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
