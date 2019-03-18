Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Spring warmth tapers, chances of showers this week

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

It's Monday again.

Today begins mostly clear with temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

We experience increasing highs clouds and warmer than average afternoon temperatures. Highs warm into the lower to middle 70s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods. A few low clouds linger near the Coast where a light sea breeze keeps you in the middle to upper 60s. Expect these same temperatures in San Francisco.

Clouds increase tonight and lows remain mild, upper 40s to middle 50s.

Tuesday:
Increasing clouds and slightly cooler highs tomorrow with a chance of showers late in the evening hours. The chance increases tomorrow night with the best chance all day Wednesday. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 74/49
Fremont: 72/51
Oakland: 72/50
Redwood City: 74/48
San Francisco: 68/48
San Jose: 75/50
San Rafael: 70/48
Santa Rosa: 74/47

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

