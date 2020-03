AccuWeather forecast: Spring warmth today & tomorrow, winter weather this weekend

Coast:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A clear sky early last night allowed areas of dense fog to form. The thickest fog during our morning commute blankets the North Bay and Coast and trickles east toward the East Bay. Dress for cooler temperatures, lower 40s to lower 50s.An offshore breeze develops this morning and brings us sunshine and warmest afternoon out of the next 7 days. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s along the Coast, lower to middle 70s for the Bay and upper 70s with a few 80s Inland.Look for similar conditions tonight as we experience this morning.High temperatures taper a few degrees as a light onshore breeze develops.Wintry weather returns Saturday and lingers through Tuesday. Expect periods of rain, showers and an isolated thunderstorm containing small hail. Higher elevations receive measurable snow. The storm ranks a 1-light on the Storm Impact Scale Saturday - Monday.Concord: 78/47Fremont: 76/46Oakland: 74/49Redwood City: 75/46San Francisco: 69/49San Jose: 77/48San Rafael: 75/47Santa Rosa: 80/42TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 63 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Isolated FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 45 - 50 Degrees