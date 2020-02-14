AccuWeather forecast: Spring warmth today & tomorrow, winter weather this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A clear sky early last night allowed areas of dense fog to form. The thickest fog during our morning commute blankets the North Bay and Coast and trickles east toward the East Bay. Dress for cooler temperatures, lower 40s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.
An offshore breeze develops this morning and brings us sunshine and warmest afternoon out of the next 7 days. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s along the Coast, lower to middle 70s for the Bay and upper 70s with a few 80s Inland.
Look for similar conditions tonight as we experience this morning.
Friday and Beyond:
High temperatures taper a few degrees as a light onshore breeze develops.
Wintry weather returns Saturday and lingers through Tuesday. Expect periods of rain, showers and an isolated thunderstorm containing small hail. Higher elevations receive measurable snow. The storm ranks a 1-light on the Storm Impact Scale Saturday - Monday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 78/47
Fremont: 76/46
Oakland: 74/49
Redwood City: 75/46
San Francisco: 69/49
San Jose: 77/48
San Rafael: 75/47
Santa Rosa: 80/42
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Isolated Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Areas of Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Spring warmth today & tomorrow, winter weather this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News