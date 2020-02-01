AccuWeather forecast: Springlike day with temps in 60's to near 70's

Today as temps will be above normal once again in the 60s to near 70. Saturday will start out with dense fog in spots but high pressure aloft will bring another springlike day today. Enjoy the spring preview as an abrupt change is on the way for Sunday.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A dry cold front will usher in a much cooler air mass accompanied by gusty north westerly winds. A High Wind Watch is in effect for 4 a.m. Aunday through 4 a.m. Monday. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts 30 -50 mph are possible along the coast, the mountains & Santa Clara Valley.
Overnight lows will be near freezing for some Monday & Tuesday Morning.
Sunday and Beyond:
Sunday will also be mostly sunny, but very windy and sharply cooler than Saturday. Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid and upper 50s inland.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
Napa 64
Livermore 67
Oakland 63
San Francisco 60
San Jose 68
Coast:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: Near 50
North Bay:
High clouds & sunshine
Highs: 64-66
Lows: 38-44
East Bay:
Partly cloudy today
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the upper 40s
Inland East Bay:
A partly cloudy day
Highs: 65-67
Lows: 39-44
Peninsula:
Some high clouds with plenty of sunshine.
Highs: 64-67
Lows: 42-46
South Bay:
Sunny with some high clouds.
Highs: In the upper 60s
Lows: In the mid 40s
Sunday:
A Blustery Day, much cooler
Highs: 52-56
