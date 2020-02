AccuWeather forecast: Springlike day with temps in 60's to near 70's

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Sunday:

Today as temps will be above normal once again in the 60s to near 70. Saturday will start out with dense fog in spots but high pressure aloft will bring another springlike day today. Enjoy the spring preview as an abrupt change is on the way for Sunday.A dry cold front will usher in a much cooler air mass accompanied by gusty north westerly winds. A High Wind Watch is in effect for 4 a.m. Aunday through 4 a.m. Monday. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts 30 -50 mph are possible along the coast, the mountains & Santa Clara Valley.Overnight lows will be near freezing for some Monday & Tuesday Morning.Sunday will also be mostly sunny, but very windy and sharply cooler than Saturday. Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid and upper 50s inland.Santa Rosa 66Napa 64Livermore 67Oakland 63San Francisco 60San Jose 68Partly cloudy skiesHighs: In the lower 60sLows: Near 50High clouds & sunshineHighs: 64-66Lows: 38-44Partly cloudy todayHighs: In the lower 60sLows: In the upper 40sA partly cloudy dayHighs: 65-67Lows: 39-44Some high clouds with plenty of sunshine.Highs: 64-67Lows: 42-46Sunny with some high clouds.Highs: In the upper 60sLows: In the mid 40sA Blustery Day, much coolerHighs: 52-56Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now