AccuWeather Forecast: Staying seasonal until cooler and breezy weekend

Welcome to Wednesday!We begin today with fewer clouds and cooler conditions, lower 50s to lower 60s. Low clouds and fog increase during the morning commute near the Coast, North Bay valleys and the central Bay.Low clouds return to the Coast this morning and open for sunny spots this afternoon. Highs remain seasonal to slightly above average, middle 60s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland. Monsoon moisture creates middle and high clouds this afternoon. A minimal chance of a dry thunderstorm does exist with the most likely area for thunderstorms over the Sierra.Expect tonight's weather to mirror what we deal with this morning.Afternoon temperatures drop a couple degrees tomorrow and Friday with our coolest and breeziest afternoon Saturday.Dorian's slow march north continues today with a jog northeast overnight as it hugs the Southeast Coast. Flooding remains the biggest concern.Concord: 90/62Fremont: 80/61Oakland: 76/60Redwood City: 82/62San Francisco: 70/57San Jose: 84/61San Rafael: 84/57Santa Rosa: 88/55TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 73 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 58 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 87 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 83 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 76 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 80 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 58 - 62 Degrees