Increasing clouds and fog took place this morning with mild temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s. The thickest fog moved into the East Bay and North Bay Valleys. You may even see some radar returns but the dry air below 12,000 feet evaporates it.Light and moderate rain started reaching the ground around noon in the North Bay. Scattered light showers were possible elsewhere at the same time. The steadier rain slides south and enters the Bay by 4 p.m. and brings a chance of rain to all neighborhoods by the end of the evening commute. The storm ranks 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale The front responsible for the rain moves north tonight and takes the best chance of rain with it. Lows dip into the middle 40s and middle 50s.A chance of light rain lingers across the North Bay Saturday with random light showers possible elsewhere.Light to moderate rain rolls into the North Bay Sunday morning. It stays there until finally sliding south during the afternoon hours. The most widespread area of moderate rain moves north to south from late afternoon through late evening. Expect gusty conditions also. This stronger storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 61/50Fremont: 61/52Oakland: 61/51Redwood City: 61/51San Francisco: 60/53San Jose: 62/51San Rafael: 59/50Santa Rosa: 60/45TODAY: PM RainHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: PM RainHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered RainLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Chance of Evening RainHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & DampLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Chance of Evening RainHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly GrayLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Chance of Evening RainHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 48 - 51 Degrees