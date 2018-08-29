WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Still mild, for now...

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Happy Hump Day!
Good news to start our day, no drizzle this morning. The lack of clouds created cooler conditions but also allowed thick fog to form along Highway 101 in the North Bay. Visibility drops to less 1/8 mile during the morning commute. Temperatures range from the upper 40s to upper 50s, up to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

The cooler start tempers the extra sunshine's warmth. Highs climb a few degrees but still stop short of average levels. Expect lower to upper 60s from the Coast through San Francisco with lower to middle 70s for the Bay and middle 70s to lower 80s Inland.

Look for more cloud cover with a chance of Coastal drizzle and milder temperatures tonight. Lows dip into the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 77/58
Fremont: 74/61
Oakland: 72/60
Redwood City: 76/61
San Francisco: 68/58
San Jose: 79/61
San Rafael: 73/58
Santa Rosa: 75/56

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 61 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees

Thursday:
A resurgent marine layer slows our sunshine and holds highs to similar levels as today.

