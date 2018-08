AccuWeather Forecast: Still mild, for now...

Today's Temperatures

Happy Hump Day!Good news to start our day, no drizzle this morning. The lack of clouds created cooler conditions but also allowed thick fog to form along Highway 101 in the North Bay. Visibility drops to less 1/8 mile during the morning commute. Temperatures range from the upper 40s to upper 50s, up to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.The cooler start tempers the extra sunshine's warmth. Highs climb a few degrees but still stop short of average levels. Expect lower to upper 60s from the Coast through San Francisco with lower to middle 70s for the Bay and middle 70s to lower 80s Inland.Look for more cloud cover with a chance of Coastal drizzle and milder temperatures tonight. Lows dip into the middle 50s to lower 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 77/58Fremont: 74/61Oakland: 72/60Redwood City: 76/61San Francisco: 68/58San Jose: 79/61San Rafael: 73/58Santa Rosa: 75/56TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 58 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 57 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 58 - 62 DegreesA resurgent marine layer slows our sunshine and holds highs to similar levels as today.