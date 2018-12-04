Accuweather Forecast: Storm arrives in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tuesday night will be cloudy with showers, occasional downpours, and gusty wind. This storm ranks "2" on the Storm Impact Scale.
Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
It's a storm of moderate intensity, and will continue overnight before breaking up into scattered showers Wednesday. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s, and Wednesday's highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to upper 50s near the bay and inland. We can expect a drier pattern Thursday through Saturday, but rain will return Sunday night.
Temperatures:
Concord 55
Oakland 59
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 58
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 55
Coast:
Tonight: Showers, Heavy at Times/Windy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Showers, Heavy at Times/Windy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Showers, Heavy at Times
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Showers, Heavy at Times/Windy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers, Heavy at Times/Windy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Showers, Heavy at Times/Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Early AM Showers
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
