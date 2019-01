Accuweather Forecast: Storm arrives tonight

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Much drier weather to begin our day. Clouds keep us mild with temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Patchy fog challenges your commute especially in the East and South Bays.No need for the umbrella during daylight hours today. You will need sunglasses as a mix of sun and clouds cover our sky. Highs remain milder than average, reaching lower to middle 60s.Waves of showers, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms, arrive this evening and continue overnight. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Some areas receive higher rainfall amounts than what you normally expect from a Light storm.Early commuters encounter wet conditions with puddles on our roads tomorrow morning. Lows remain mild in the middle 40s to lower 50s. .A chance of scattered light showers lingers through 9 a.m. Increasing sunshine for the remainder of the day with highs a bit cooler, upper 50s to lower 60s.A strong storm arrives Friday afternoon, a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale with chilly showers throughout the weekend.Concord: 63/52Fremont: 64/52Oakland: 64/51Redwood City: 64/51San Francisco: 62/51San Jose: 66/52San Rafael: 60/51Santa Rosa: 61/47TODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Clouds & SunshineHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now