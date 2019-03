Accuweather Forecast: Storm clears Saturday morning

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Count on a wet Friday night with brief downpours and gusty winds over the hills. The heaviest rain will move through late tonight and into the early morning hours. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon.Concord 62Oakland 61Redwood City 61San Francisco 58San Jose 63Santa Rosa 63Tonight: Wet & BreezyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sun & CloudsHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: RainLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: RainLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Rain, BreezyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: RainLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 50s to Low 60sTonight: RainLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sIncreasing clouds on Sunday. There is a chance of late night showers.Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now