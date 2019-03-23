Accuweather Forecast: Storm clears Saturday morning

Count on a wet Friday night with brief downpours and gusty winds over the hills. The heaviest rain will move through late tonight and into the early morning hours. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow afternoon.
Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 61
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 58
San Jose 63
Santa Rosa 63
Coast:
Tonight: Wet & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain, Breezy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rain
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Increasing clouds on Sunday. There is a chance of late night showers.
Highs: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
