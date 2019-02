Accuweather Forecast: Storm continues overnight into Thursday

Temperatures:

A level 3 storm will continue to produce moderate to heavy rain with gusty wind overnight and into the morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, and tomorrow's highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.Colder air will settle into the Bay Area Friday through Sunday, bringing cold showers and light snow in elevations about 2,000 feet. A brighter and drier pattern will begin on Monday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Until 10 a.m. tomorrow HIGH WIND WARNING : Until 10 a.m. tomorrow WIND ADVISORY : Until 10 a.m. tomorrowSTORM CONCERNS:Urban and Street Flooding: Very HighSmall Stream Flooding: HighDowned Trees: HighMudslides, Debris Flows: HighRiver Flooding: ModerateConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief DownpoursHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief DownpoursHighs: Near 60Tonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief DownpoursHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief DownpoursHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief DownpoursHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief DownpoursHighs: Near 60Cold Showers & High Elevation SnowHighs: Low to Mid 50sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now