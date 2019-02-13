WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Storm continues overnight into Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

A level 3 storm will continue to produce moderate to heavy rain with gusty wind overnight and into the morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, and tomorrow's highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

A level 3 storm will continue to produce moderate to heavy rain with gusty wind overnight and into the morning hours tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, and tomorrow's highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Colder air will settle into the Bay Area Friday through Sunday, bringing cold showers and light snow in elevations about 2,000 feet. A brighter and drier pattern will begin on Monday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
HIGH WIND WARNING: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

STORM CONCERNS:
Urban and Street Flooding: Very High
Small Stream Flooding: High
Downed Trees: High
Mudslides, Debris Flows: High
River Flooding: Moderate

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy with Showers & Brief Downpours
Highs: Near 60

Looking ahead to Friday:
Cold Showers & High Elevation Snow
Highs: Low to Mid 50s


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Storm brings heavy rain, headaches to East Bay cities
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
More Weather
Top Stories
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Bank of America issues big refund to Bay Area man after thief takes over account
Driver taken into custody after vehicle crashes into San Jose home
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Show More
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
150K Californians affected by Real ID delay may see relief in 2-3 weeks
More News