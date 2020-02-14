Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Storm door opens today

We begin this morning with chilly showers. Watch out for slippery conditions. Grab the umbrella and dress for temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

More showers develop as the day progresses. Some could contain lightning and graupel (a hail snow hybrid). Highs only warm into the lower to middle 50s.



Clouds slowly open tonight as the showers fade. Rain is absent when we wake up tomorrow under cooler conditions.

Weekend and Beyond:
Tomorrow features are final completely dry day and mildest afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine....

A steadier rain returns Sunday with showers lingering through Monday. This storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Our next storm arrives late Tuesday as a 1-Light but quickly increases to a 3-Strong for Wednesday. Gusty winds and potentially flooding rain falls as an Atmospheric River moves over our neighborhoods.

Showers linger Thursday when the storm tapers to a 1-Light.

More rain is likely next weekend.

Concord: 55/42
Fremont: 54/41
Oakland: 56/45
Redwood City: 55/43
San Francisco: 54/45
San Jose: 56/43
San Rafael: 55/40
Santa Rosa: 55/36

Coast:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Taper
Lows: 41 - 45 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Taper
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Taper
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Taper
Lows: 39 - 43 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Taper
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Taper
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

