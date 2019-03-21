Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with light rain arriving in the North Bay before sunrise. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A storm will move into the North Bay tomorrow morning, producing light to moderate rain before spreading southward and eastward in the afternoon and evening.
This storm ranks 1 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Tomorrow's highs will range from the mid-50s at the coast to near 60 inland. The weekend will be mainly dry and mild, but another rainy pattern will begin on Monday.
Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 57
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight/Early Morning Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Near 60
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Partly Cloudy & Dry
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Storm moves in Friday
TOP STORIES
Show More