Accuweather Forecast: Storm moves in Friday

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, with light rain arriving in the North Bay before sunrise.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A storm will move into the North Bay tomorrow morning, producing light to moderate rain before spreading southward and eastward in the afternoon and evening.

This storm ranks 1 on the ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Tomorrow's highs will range from the mid-50s at the coast to near 60 inland. The weekend will be mainly dry and mild, but another rainy pattern will begin on Monday.

Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 57
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight/Early Morning Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy Early/Rain by Afternoon
Highs: Near 60

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Partly Cloudy & Dry
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid 60s Inland

