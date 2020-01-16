Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Storm moves in overnight, strengthens tomorrow morning

Before midnight tonight, we will find a cloudy night in the Bay Area. After midnight our next storm moves in which ranks a 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday morning we see pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds with our Level 2 storm. Expect a slower than normal morning commute as this storm moves from north to south throughout the morning. Expect gusty winds as well with gusts over 35mph possible. In the afternoon the rain tapers to scattered showers and the threat of a thunderstorm. If one pops up we could see lightning and hail. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 52
San Francisco 52
Oakland 52
San Jose 53
Concord 52

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy/Rain After Midnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy Morning
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy/Rain
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy Morning
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy/Rain After Midnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy Morning
Highs: Low 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy/Rain After Midnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy Morning
Highs: Low 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy/Rain After Midnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy Morning
Highs: Low 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy/Rain After Midnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy Morning
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Friday:
A mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
