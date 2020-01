AccuWeather forecast: Storm moves in overnight, strengthens tomorrow morning

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Friday:

Before midnight tonight, we will find a cloudy night in the Bay Area. After midnight our next storm moves in which ranks a 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale . Lows fall into the upper 30s to upper 40s.Thursday morning we see pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds with our Level 2 storm. Expect a slower than normal morning commute as this storm moves from north to south throughout the morning. Expect gusty winds as well with gusts over 35mph possible. In the afternoon the rain tapers to scattered showers and the threat of a thunderstorm. If one pops up we could see lightning and hail. Highs range from the low to mid 50s.Santa Rosa 52San Francisco 52Oakland 52San Jose 53Concord 52Tonight: Cloudy/Rain After MidnightLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy MorningHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Cloudy/RainLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sTomorrow: Rainy MorningHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Cloudy/Rain After MidnightLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy MorningHighs: Low 50sTonight: Cloudy/Rain After MidnightLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Rainy MorningHighs: Low 50sTonight: Cloudy/Rain After MidnightLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy MorningHighs: Low 50sTonight: Cloudy/Rain After MidnightLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Rainy MorningHighs: Low to Mid 50sA mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now