AccuWeather forecast: Storm moves into Bay Area tonight, expect light showers

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tonight we see our next storm move through the Bay Area.This storm ranks a 1, a light storm, on the Storm Impact Scale Expect light showers first in the North Bay and then spreading south throughout the night. Rainfall amounts expected to be less than .10". Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.Tuesday starts out with some morning drizzle. Drier conditions prevail in the afternoon but the clouds will linger. Under partly sunny skies highs hit the mid 50s. Tuesday starts out with some morning drizzle. Drier conditions prevail in the afternoon but the clouds will linger. Under partly sunny skies highs hit the mid 50s.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sTonight: ShowersLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid 50sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now