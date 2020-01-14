Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Storm moves into Bay Area tonight, expect light showers

Tonight we see our next storm move through the Bay Area.

This storm ranks a 1, a light storm, on the Storm Impact Scale.

Expect light showers first in the North Bay and then spreading south throughout the night. Rainfall amounts expected to be less than .10". Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Tuesday starts out with some morning drizzle. Drier conditions prevail in the afternoon but the clouds will linger. Under partly sunny skies highs hit the mid 50s. Tuesday starts out with some morning drizzle. Drier conditions prevail in the afternoon but the clouds will linger. Under partly sunny skies highs hit the mid 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 55
San Francisco: 54
Oakland: 55
San Jose: 56
Concord: 56

Coast:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
