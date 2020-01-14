Tonight we see our next storm move through the Bay Area.
This storm ranks a 1, a light storm, on the Storm Impact Scale.
Expect light showers first in the North Bay and then spreading south throughout the night. Rainfall amounts expected to be less than .10". Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Tuesday starts out with some morning drizzle. Drier conditions prevail in the afternoon but the clouds will linger. Under partly sunny skies highs hit the mid 50s. Tuesday starts out with some morning drizzle. Drier conditions prevail in the afternoon but the clouds will linger. Under partly sunny skies highs hit the mid 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 55
San Francisco: 54
Oakland: 55
San Jose: 56
Concord: 56
Coast:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid 50s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Storm moves into Bay Area tonight, expect light showers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More