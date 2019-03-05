Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Storm pattern today, tomorrow

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Good morning.
Be ready for increasing light to moderate rain this morning. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures linger in the upper 40s to lower 50s






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

After the warm front traverses our neighborhood, look for a lull in the action this afternoon with just periods of rain. A cold front arrives this evening and increases our chances of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms with locally even heavier rain. The heaviest rain falls overnight and during tomorrow's morning commute.

Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon with mild lows tonight in the lower to middle 50s.

Wednesday:
Tomorrow's morning commute features the heaviest rain and best chance for standing water on our roads. The heavier rain tapers to scattered showers the rest of the day. The storm begins as a 2-Moderate then tapers to a 1-Light. A few streams may rise, but I'm not anticipating any small stream, creek or river flooding.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 57/54
Fremont: 60/54
Oakland: 59/54
Redwood City: 60/54
San Francisco: 58/53
San Jose: 62/52
San Rafael: 57/53
Santa Rosa: 57/51

Coast:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Instructor who taught NorCal sisters how to survive in wilderness speaks out
Russian River communities race to clean up flood damage ahead of new storm
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
80 arrested during march in Sacramento over decision in Clark shooting case
﻿North Bay man forced from flooded home, previous home lost in Tubbs Fire
NorCal sisters who survived 2 nights in wilderness share story
Alabama tornadoes: At least 23 dead, dozens still missing
Show More
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Man who killed pregnant wife, kids provides new details on murders
Contentious post-strike board meeting in Oakland after budget cuts approved
San Francisco says farewell to public defender Jeff Adachi
Teen charged for putting cattle sedative in stepdad's drinks
More TOP STORIES News