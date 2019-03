Accuweather Forecast: Storm pattern today, tomorrow

Temperatures:

Good morning.Be ready for increasing light to moderate rain this morning. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures linger in the upper 40s to lower 50sAfter the warm front traverses our neighborhood, look for a lull in the action this afternoon with just periods of rain. A cold front arrives this evening and increases our chances of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms with locally even heavier rain. The heaviest rain falls overnight and during tomorrow's morning commute.Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon with mild lows tonight in the lower to middle 50s.Tomorrow's morning commute features the heaviest rain and best chance for standing water on our roads. The heavier rain tapers to scattered showers the rest of the day. The storm begins as a 2-Moderate then tapers to a 1-Light. A few streams may rise, but I'm not anticipating any small stream, creek or river flooding.Concord: 57/54Fremont: 60/54Oakland: 59/54Redwood City: 60/54San Francisco: 58/53San Jose: 62/52San Rafael: 57/53Santa Rosa: 57/51TODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Heavier ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Heavier ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Heavier ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Heavier ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Heavier ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Heavier ShowersLows: 50 - 55 Degrees