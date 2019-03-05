Accuweather Forecast: Storm pattern today, tomorrow

Good morning.
Be ready for increasing light to moderate rain this morning. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Temperatures linger in the upper 40s to lower 50s
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
After the warm front traverses our neighborhood, look for a lull in the action this afternoon with just periods of rain. A cold front arrives this evening and increases our chances of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms with locally even heavier rain. The heaviest rain falls overnight and during tomorrow's morning commute.
Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon with mild lows tonight in the lower to middle 50s.
Wednesday:
Tomorrow's morning commute features the heaviest rain and best chance for standing water on our roads. The heavier rain tapers to scattered showers the rest of the day. The storm begins as a 2-Moderate then tapers to a 1-Light. A few streams may rise, but I'm not anticipating any small stream, creek or river flooding.
RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/54
Fremont: 60/54
Oakland: 59/54
Redwood City: 60/54
San Francisco: 58/53
San Jose: 62/52
San Rafael: 57/53
Santa Rosa: 57/51
Coast:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavier Showers
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Storm pattern today, tomorrow
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News