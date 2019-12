AccuWeather forecast: Storm weakens today and tomorrow

Tuesday and Beyond:

Welcome back!It's a wet start to our Monday with light to moderate rain. Our storm continues to be a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . If you are an early commuter watch out for standing water on our roads.Mild temperatures wait for you also, middle 40s to lower 50s.I do have some good news. The threat of flooding and wind damage ended last night.The chance of rain becomes more scattered this afternoon, evening and overnight. After highs near 60 degrees today lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s tonight.A chance of scattered showers lingers tomorrow through Thursday, easily our driest stretch the next seven days.Moderate rain returns Friday and continues through Sunday. This storm, for now, ranks a 1-Light for all three days.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers LingerLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & CoolLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & CoolLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & CoolLows: 48 - 53 DegreesScattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland