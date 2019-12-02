Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Storm weakens today and tomorrow

It's a wet start to our Monday with light to moderate rain. Our storm continues to be a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. If you are an early commuter watch out for standing water on our roads.

Mild temperatures wait for you also, middle 40s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

I do have some good news. The threat of flooding and wind damage ended last night.

The chance of rain becomes more scattered this afternoon, evening and overnight. After highs near 60 degrees today lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s tonight.

Tuesday and Beyond:

A chance of scattered showers lingers tomorrow through Thursday, easily our driest stretch the next seven days.

Moderate rain returns Friday and continues through Sunday. This storm, for now, ranks a 1-Light for all three days.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/50
Fremont: 59/50
Oakland: 60/52
Redwood City: 60/52
San Francisco: 59/51
San Jose: 60/51
San Rafael: 60/51
Santa Rosa: 59/48

Coast:
TODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Linger
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: AM Steadier Rain, PM Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Cool
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Looking ahead to Tuesday:
Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland

