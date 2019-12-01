AccuWeather forecast: Stormy tonight, more rain tomorrow

Tonight will be quite stormy, with periods of moderate to heavy rain and strong wind gusts that may exceed 50 mph at times. The most intense rain and gusts are expected along the coastline, but the effects of the storm will be felt across the entire Bay Area.
This storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, a storm of moderate intensity. Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s, but a few degrees chillier in the North Bay Valleys.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow will be a wet and breezy day, but less turbulent than tonight. Highs will be in a narrow range of mid to upper 50s from the coast to inland. A high wind warning is in effect for most of the coastline until 3 AM Monday, with gusts likely ranging from 40 to 55 mph.
A Wind Advisory is effect for the remainder of the Bay Area, also until 3 AM Monday, with gusts likely ranging from 30 to 45 mph. There is the possibility of downed trees and powerlines along with isolated power outages.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for the burn scar areas of the North Bay affected by the Kincade Fire. And, in the Sierra, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 PM Monday. The snow will be heavy, with accumulations of 2 feet or more above 6,000 feet, and travel will be difficult to impossible. Closer to home, the Bay Area can expect periods of rain or showers virtually every day in the week ahead.
Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 58
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 58
Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy, Windy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Upper 40
Tomorrow: Wet & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
Looking ahead to Monday:
Periods of Light Rain & Showers
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Stormy tonight, more rain tomorrow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News