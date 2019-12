AccuWeather forecast: Stormy tonight, more rain tomorrow

Temperatures:

Tonight will be quite stormy, with periods of moderate to heavy rain and strong wind gusts that may exceed 50 mph at times. The most intense rain and gusts are expected along the coastline, but the effects of the storm will be felt across the entire Bay Area.This storm ranks "2" on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, a storm of moderate intensity. Overnight temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s, but a few degrees chillier in the North Bay Valleys.Tomorrow will be a wet and breezy day, but less turbulent than tonight. Highs will be in a narrow range of mid to upper 50s from the coast to inland. A high wind warning is in effect for most of the coastline until 3 AM Monday, with gusts likely ranging from 40 to 55 mph.A Wind Advisory is effect for the remainder of the Bay Area, also until 3 AM Monday, with gusts likely ranging from 30 to 45 mph. There is the possibility of downed trees and powerlines along with isolated power outages.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for the burn scar areas of the North Bay affected by the Kincade Fire. And, in the Sierra, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 PM Monday. The snow will be heavy, with accumulations of 2 feet or more above 6,000 feet, and travel will be difficult to impossible. Closer to home, the Bay Area can expect periods of rain or showers virtually every day in the week ahead.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Wet & BreezyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Wet & BreezyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Wet & BreezyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy, Windy & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Wet & BreezyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Upper 40Tomorrow: Wet & BreezyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Wet & BreezyHighs: Upper 50sPeriods of Light Rain & ShowersHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 60s InlandDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now