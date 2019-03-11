Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Stormy weather ends, sunshine on the way

EMBED <>More Videos

Scattered showers, hail and thunder ending tonight. Sunny & milder tomorrow.

Scattered showers, hail and thunder ending tonight. Sunny & milder tomorrow.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 39/63
Fremont: 41/61
Redwood City: 40/58
San Francisco: 44/58
San Jose: 42/62
Santa Rosa: 37/62

Coast:
TONIGHT: Showers ending.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & milder.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
East Bay:
TONIGHT: Showers ending.

Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & milder.
HIGHS: Near 60.

East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Rain diminishing.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny, not as cool.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 60s.

North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy & cool.
Lows: In the 30s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & warmer.
HIGHS: In the 60s.

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Decreasing showers.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & slightly warmer.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s to near 60.

South Bay:
TONIGHT: Rain diminishing.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s.

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy & breezy.
Highs: 58-64.



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Oakland City Council member's son killed in shooting near USC
VIDEO: It's hailing in Oakland
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Man steals stuffed Mickey doll from piano store
Grading the Antonio Brown trade from Steelers to Raiders: Who won?
Diver trapped in whale's mouth jokes he didn't have 'whale of a time'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Bus explodes in Swedish capital, driver hospitalized
157 killed, including 8 Americans, in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash en route to Kenya
SJSU police release body cam video 5 years after deadly shooting
Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at Arizona zoo
Antonio Brown to Raiders: Pro sports reacts
More TOP STORIES News