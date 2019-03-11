Accuweather Forecast: Stormy weather ends, sunshine on the way

Scattered showers, hail and thunder ending tonight. Sunny & milder tomorrow.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Concord: 39/63
Fremont: 41/61
Redwood City: 40/58
San Francisco: 44/58
San Jose: 42/62
Santa Rosa: 37/62
Coast:
TONIGHT: Showers ending.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & milder.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
East Bay:
TONIGHT: Showers ending.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & milder.
HIGHS: Near 60.
East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Rain diminishing.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny, not as cool.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 60s.
North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy & cool.
Lows: In the 30s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & warmer.
HIGHS: In the 60s.
Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Decreasing showers.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & slightly warmer.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s to near 60.
South Bay:
TONIGHT: Rain diminishing.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s.
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy & breezy.
Highs: 58-64.
