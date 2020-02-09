SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday. Winds will be gusty from the north to northeast at 20-25 mph around the bay.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Peak gusts to near 50 mph are possible in the North Bay Mountains. The SF peninsula & Coast, Coastal North Bay, East Bay Valleys & Santa Cruz Mountains will also experience N to NE winds 15-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Mt. St. Helena had an 87 mph wind gust last night!
These dry winds have mitigated any fog issues this morning on the upside.
Skies will be sunny not only today, but our dry pattern looks to continue into the Presidents day holiday. Not the best of news for our rainiest season!
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
Napa 64
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
Concord 63
San Jose 61
Coast:
Sunny & windy.
Highs near 60
Lows In the lower 50s
North Bay:
A windy but sunny day.
Highs: 59-64
Lows: 47-52
East Bay:
Sunny & windy.
Highs around 61
Lows in the lower 50s
Inland East Bay:
Sunny & windy today.
Highs: 61-64
Lows in the upper 40s
Peninsula:
Sunny & windy.
Highs: 59-61
Lows: 47-49
South Bay:
A sunny & windy day.
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the 40s
Monday:
Breezy but calmer
Highs: 60-68
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Strong, gusty winds in Bay Area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News