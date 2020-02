AccuWeather forecast: Strong, gusty winds in Bay Area

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday. Winds will be gusty from the north to northeast at 20-25 mph around the bay.Peak gusts to near 50 mph are possible in the North Bay Mountains. The SF peninsula & Coast, Coastal North Bay, East Bay Valleys & Santa Cruz Mountains will also experience N to NE winds 15-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Mt. St. Helena had an 87 mph wind gust last night!These dry winds have mitigated any fog issues this morning on the upside.Skies will be sunny not only today, but our dry pattern looks to continue into the Presidents day holiday. Not the best of news for our rainiest season!Santa Rosa 64Napa 64San Francisco 60Oakland 61Concord 63San Jose 61Sunny & windy.Highs near 60Lows In the lower 50sA windy but sunny day.Highs: 59-64Lows: 47-52Sunny & windy.Highs around 61Lows in the lower 50sSunny & windy today.Highs: 61-64Lows in the upper 40sSunny & windy.Highs: 59-61Lows: 47-49A sunny & windy day.Highs: In the lower 60sLows: In the 40sBreezy but calmerHighs: 60-68Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now