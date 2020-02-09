Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Strong, gusty winds in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday. Winds will be gusty from the north to northeast at 20-25 mph around the bay.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Peak gusts to near 50 mph are possible in the North Bay Mountains. The SF peninsula & Coast, Coastal North Bay, East Bay Valleys & Santa Cruz Mountains will also experience N to NE winds 15-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Mt. St. Helena had an 87 mph wind gust last night!

These dry winds have mitigated any fog issues this morning on the upside.

Skies will be sunny not only today, but our dry pattern looks to continue into the Presidents day holiday. Not the best of news for our rainiest season!

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 64
Napa 64
San Francisco 60
Oakland 61
Concord 63
San Jose 61

Coast:
Sunny & windy.
Highs near 60
Lows In the lower 50s

North Bay:
A windy but sunny day.
Highs: 59-64
Lows: 47-52

East Bay:
Sunny & windy.
Highs around 61
Lows in the lower 50s

Inland East Bay:
Sunny & windy today.
Highs: 61-64
Lows in the upper 40s

Peninsula:
Sunny & windy.
Highs: 59-61
Lows: 47-49

South Bay:
A sunny & windy day.
Highs: In the lower 60s
Lows: In the 40s

Monday:
Breezy but calmer
Highs: 60-68

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Oscars
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Man injured after agent-involved shooting in SF's Haight Ashbury
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
Here's a behind the scenes tour of red carpet preparations
'Kitbull' is unlike other Pixar shorts
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Show More
Student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for Oscars
How Lucasfilm made Robert De Niro 50 years younger in 'The Irishman'
ABC7 News at 92nd Oscars
Remembering Kobe: Warriors and Lakers fans unite before game at Chase Center
Mother of 4-year-old Richmond boy killed in hit-and-run pleads for help
More TOP STORIES News