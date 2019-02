Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area

Temperatures:

Today's storm ranks a 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale with heavy rain and gusty winds. Expect moderate to heavy rain during the morning commute. Showers throughout the day and then another round of moderate to heavy showers tonight through tomorrow morning. South to southeast winds 25-35 MPH. Gusts up to 50 - 60 MPH. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will also be mild in the mid 50s. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Until 10 a.m. tomorrow HIGH WIND WARNING : Until 10 a.m. tomorrow WIND ADVISORY : Until 10 a.m. tomorrowSTORM CONCERNS:Urban and Street Flooding: Very HighSmall Stream Flooding: HighDowned Trees: HighMudslides, Debris Flows: HighRiver Flooding: ModerateConcord: 59/56Fremont: 62/56Oakland: 61/55Redwood City: 61/55San Francisco: 60/54San Jose: 61/56San Rafael: 59/54Santa Rosa: 57/52TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty WindsHighs: Near 60TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy RainLows: Mid 50sTODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty WindsHighs: Low 60sTONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy RainLows: Mid 50sTODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty WindsHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy RainLows: Mid 50sTODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty WindsHighs: Mid 50sto near 60TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy RainLows: Low to Mid 50sTODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty WindsHighs: Low 60sTONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy RainLows: Mid 50sTODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty WindsHighs: Low 60sTONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy RainLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow, the storm tapers to a 2-Moderate. The heaviest rain will occur during the morning hours and then taper to afternoon showers.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now