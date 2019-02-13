WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Today's storm ranks a 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale with heavy rain and gusty winds. Expect moderate to heavy rain during the morning commute. Showers throughout the day and then another round of moderate to heavy showers tonight through tomorrow morning. South to southeast winds 25-35 MPH. Gusts up to 50 - 60 MPH. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will also be mild in the mid 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
HIGH WIND WARNING: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow

LIVE VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

STORM CONCERNS:
Urban and Street Flooding: Very High
Small Stream Flooding: High
Downed Trees: High
Mudslides, Debris Flows: High
River Flooding: Moderate

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/56
Fremont: 62/56
Oakland: 61/55
Redwood City: 61/55
San Francisco: 60/54
San Jose: 61/56
San Rafael: 59/54
Santa Rosa: 57/52

Coast:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s

East Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Low 60s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Mid 50sto near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Low 60s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Low 60s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Thursday:
Tomorrow, the storm tapers to a 2-Moderate. The heaviest rain will occur during the morning hours and then taper to afternoon showers.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Show More
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Gavin Newsom's office clarifies high-speed rail comments
School bus freed after getting stuck in Sebastopol floodwaters
More News