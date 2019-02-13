Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area

Today's storm ranks a 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale with heavy rain and gusty winds. Expect moderate to heavy rain during the morning commute. Showers throughout the day and then another round of moderate to heavy showers tonight through tomorrow morning. South to southeast winds 25-35 MPH. Gusts up to 50 - 60 MPH. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows will also be mild in the mid 50s.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
HIGH WIND WARNING: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: Until 10 a.m. tomorrow
STORM CONCERNS:
Urban and Street Flooding: Very High
Small Stream Flooding: High
Downed Trees: High
Mudslides, Debris Flows: High
River Flooding: Moderate
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/56
Fremont: 62/56
Oakland: 61/55
Redwood City: 61/55
San Francisco: 60/54
San Jose: 61/56
San Rafael: 59/54
Santa Rosa: 57/52
Coast:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
East Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Low 60s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Mid 50sto near 60
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Low 60s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds
Highs: Low 60s
TONIGHT: Another Wave of Moderate to Heavy Rain
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Thursday:
Tomorrow, the storm tapers to a 2-Moderate. The heaviest rain will occur during the morning hours and then taper to afternoon showers.
