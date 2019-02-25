Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moving into Bay Area

A strong storm ranking 3 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale will continue to produce periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts tonight and early tomorrow.
Overnight lows will be in the low 50s, and tomorrow's highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to around 60 inland.
The storm will ease up just a bit on Wednesday, but even as the storm intensity tapers, widespread flooding is a possibility.
Calmer weather is likely Thursday and Friday, but another rainy pattern will arrive over the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 60
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 58
Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
Inland:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Showers Likely
Highs: 58 Coast to 62 Inland
