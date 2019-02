Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moving through the Bay Area

Temperatures:

A strong storm ranking 3 on the Storm Impact Scale will move through the Bay Area Friday night, producing widespread heavy downpours and powerful wind gusts.Localized flooding is likely, along with the possibility of scattered power outages and downed trees and power lines. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Today 7 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue Saturday, along with gusty wind. HIGH WIND WATCH : Today 3 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.Highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. A colder air mass will move into the area Sunday and Monday, accompanied by cold showers. A drier pattern will begin around the middle of next week.Cold ShowersHighs: 54 to 58 Degrees from Coast to InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Rainy & windyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Rainy & WindyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Near 60