Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moving through the Bay Area

A strong storm ranking 3 on the Storm Impact Scale will move through the Bay Area Friday night, producing widespread heavy downpours and powerful wind gusts.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
Localized flooding is likely, along with the possibility of scattered power outages and downed trees and power lines.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Today 7 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.
Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue Saturday, along with gusty wind.
HIGH WIND WATCH: Today 3 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.
Highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. A colder air mass will move into the area Sunday and Monday, accompanied by cold showers. A drier pattern will begin around the middle of next week.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Cold Showers
Highs: 54 to 58 Degrees from Coast to Inland
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 61
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57
Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia