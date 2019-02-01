WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moving through the Bay Area

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A strong storm ranking 3 on the Storm Impact Scale will move through the Bay Area Friday night, producing widespread heavy downpours and powerful wind gusts.



Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Localized flooding is likely, along with the possibility of scattered power outages and downed trees and power lines.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Today 7 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.

Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue Saturday, along with gusty wind.
HIGH WIND WATCH: Today 3 p.m. - Tomorrow 6 a.m.

Highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s. A colder air mass will move into the area Sunday and Monday, accompanied by cold showers. A drier pattern will begin around the middle of next week.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Cold Showers
Highs: 54 to 58 Degrees from Coast to Inland

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 61
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 60
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60


Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
