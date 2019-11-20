Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Strong winds overnight lead to high fire danger

Tonight will be mostly clear with increasingly strong wind gusts overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with dry, gusty winds--resulting in a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger, which will be in effect from 4 am tomorrow to 7 am Thursday.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow's highs will range from near 60 at the coast to near 70 inland. Gusty winds will taper off early Thursday, and fire danger will diminish.

However, mainly sunny, dry, and mild days will follow into next week. So, even though Red Flag Warnings may expire on Thursday, fire concerns will remain elevated because of the persistent dry weather pattern.

RED FLAG WARNING: 4 a.m. Wednesday - 7 a.m. Thursday

Temperatures
Concord 70
Oakland 65
Redwood City 65
San Francisco 65
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 70

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Around 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Windy Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Windy Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Windy Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Upper 60s to Around 70

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Windy Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear/Windy Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Windy
Highs: Mid 60s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Calm/Diminishing Winds
Highs: Upper 50s to Upper 60s

