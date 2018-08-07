AccuWeather Forecast: Stronger sea breeze, still hot Inland

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Low clouds and fog cover more areas of the Coast and Bay during this morning's commute. Mist is also possible in these areas. Cool conditions continue to develop everywhere, upper 40s to lower 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Clouds fade everywhere by lunch except near the Coast. A large summer spread develops, from lower 60s at the Coast to upper 90s in the East Bay Valleys.
Gusty breezes and choppy conditions develop on the Bay this afternoon.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: North of Bay Bridge Noon until 9 p.m.
Clouds fill in along the Coast and Bay overnight with a few spilling into our Inland valleys. Enjoy cool conditions, lower 50s to lower 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 96/58
Fremont: 79/57
Oakland: 74/56
Redwood City: 85/57
San Francisco: 66/53
San Jose: 86/62
San Rafael: 88/55
Santa Rosa: 93/51
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 95 - 102 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 64 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Wednesday
The sea breeze keeps the heat away from the Bay and Coast tomorrow. Inland, not so much as highs climb a few more degrees.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!