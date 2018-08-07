WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Stronger sea breeze, still hot Inland

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Low clouds and fog cover more areas of the Coast and Bay during this morning's commute. Mist is also possible in these areas. Cool conditions continue to develop everywhere, upper 40s to lower 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Clouds fade everywhere by lunch except near the Coast. A large summer spread develops, from lower 60s at the Coast to upper 90s in the East Bay Valleys.

Gusty breezes and choppy conditions develop on the Bay this afternoon.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: North of Bay Bridge Noon until 9 p.m.

Clouds fill in along the Coast and Bay overnight with a few spilling into our Inland valleys. Enjoy cool conditions, lower 50s to lower 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 96/58
Fremont: 79/57
Oakland: 74/56
Redwood City: 85/57
San Francisco: 66/53
San Jose: 86/62
San Rafael: 88/55
Santa Rosa: 93/51

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

Inland:

TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 95 - 102 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 64 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Wednesday
The sea breeze keeps the heat away from the Bay and Coast tomorrow. Inland, not so much as highs climb a few more degrees.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to more than 290,000 acres
Person killed in Bay Bridge shooting ID'd as Texas man
Mollie Tibbetts' father: Someone she knows took her
Planners take the worry out of how to propose
Photos from the wildfires across California
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
First wave of US sanctions on Iran snap back into place
Man accused of planning attack on SF's Pier 39 sentenced
Show More
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Caught on video: Car slams into truck stopped on highway
Witness: I'm 'lucky to be alive' after Bay Bridge shooting
VIDEO: Simulation shows how quickly Carr Fire spread
East Bay mourns 5 who died in SoCal plane crash
More News