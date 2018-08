AccuWeather Forecast: Stronger sea breeze, still hot Inland

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday

Low clouds and fog cover more areas of the Coast and Bay during this morning's commute. Mist is also possible in these areas. Cool conditions continue to develop everywhere, upper 40s to lower 60s.Clouds fade everywhere by lunch except near the Coast. A large summer spread develops, from lower 60s at the Coast to upper 90s in the East Bay Valleys.Gusty breezes and choppy conditions develop on the Bay this afternoon. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : North of Bay Bridge Noon until 9 p.m.Clouds fill in along the Coast and Bay overnight with a few spilling into our Inland valleys. Enjoy cool conditions, lower 50s to lower 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 96/58Fremont: 79/57Oakland: 74/56Redwood City: 85/57San Francisco: 66/53San Jose: 86/62San Rafael: 88/55Santa Rosa: 93/51TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & MistyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 86 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly ClearLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 95 - 102 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 55 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 81 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 57 - 62 DegreesThe sea breeze keeps the heat away from the Bay and Coast tomorrow. Inland, not so much as highs climb a few more degrees.