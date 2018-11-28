WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm coming

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's a damp and mild morning, with temperatures in the lower to upper 50s. Expect patchy dense fog and scattered light rain through the morning commute.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

The scattered light rain changes to scattered light showers for the rest of today. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall totals range from a few hundredths to .20 of an inch.

A stronger storm, ranked 2-Moderate, arrives late tonight. Widespread and heavier showers bring downpours and a chance of lightning and thunder. The heaviest band arrives around midnight with another band blowing through during tomorrow's morning commute. Watch out for standing water.

The parade of storms brings dangerous waves, damaging winds and the potential for flooding on burn scars.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 4 a.m. Friday


HIGH WIND WATCH: Tomorrow 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Today 10 p.m. - 10 a.m. Thursday

Thursday:
The chance of showers and thunderstorms moves east late in the afternoon but leaves wet roads for the evening commute.
Another storm arrives late Friday night and another chance of rain next week. The storm door is definitely open.

Temperatures:
Concord: 63/53
Fremont: 63/53
Oakland: 63/53
Redwood City: 63/54
San Francisco: 61/54
San Jose: 64/54
San Rafael: 61/53
Santa Rosa: 60/49

Coast:
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 57 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Light to Moderate Rain
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Light Rain
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Light Rain
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms Possible
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees

