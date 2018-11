Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm coming

Temperatures:

It's a damp and mild morning, with temperatures in the lower to upper 50s. Expect patchy dense fog and scattered light rain through the morning commute.The scattered light rain changes to scattered light showers for the rest of today. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . Rainfall totals range from a few hundredths to .20 of an inch.A stronger storm, ranked 2-Moderate, arrives late tonight. Widespread and heavier showers bring downpours and a chance of lightning and thunder. The heaviest band arrives around midnight with another band blowing through during tomorrow's morning commute. Watch out for standing water.The parade of storms brings dangerous waves, damaging winds and the potential for flooding on burn scars. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Until 4 a.m. Friday HIGH WIND WATCH : Tomorrow 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Today 10 p.m. - 10 a.m. ThursdayThe chance of showers and thunderstorms moves east late in the afternoon but leaves wet roads for the evening commute.Another storm arrives late Friday night and another chance of rain next week. The storm door is definitely open.Concord: 63/53Fremont: 63/53Oakland: 63/53Redwood City: 63/54San Francisco: 61/54San Jose: 64/54San Rafael: 61/53Santa Rosa: 60/49Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 57 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Light RainHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Light RainHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Showers, Thunderstorms PossibleLows: 52 - 56 Degrees