Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm expected Tuesday

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.On Tuesday, a wet and windy storm will move through the area.This system ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, but its greatest impact will be felt in the North Bay, where rainfall totals may range from one to two inches, and wind may gust up to 30 miles per hour. There is a chance of lighter rain or showers over other regions of the Bay Area.Wednesday is shaping up to be another rainy and breezy day, and our weather pattern will remain unsettled for the remainder of the week. This means a chance of light rain or showers every day right on into the weekend.It's expected to be rainy and breezy with highs from 58 to 60.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Showers LikelyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Mostly ClousyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of ShowersHighs: Low 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now