Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm expected Tuesday

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
On Tuesday, a wet and windy storm will move through the area.
This system ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, but its greatest impact will be felt in the North Bay, where rainfall totals may range from one to two inches, and wind may gust up to 30 miles per hour. There is a chance of lighter rain or showers over other regions of the Bay Area.
Wednesday is shaping up to be another rainy and breezy day, and our weather pattern will remain unsettled for the remainder of the week. This means a chance of light rain or showers every day right on into the weekend.
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
It's expected to be rainy and breezy with highs from 58 to 60.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Temperatures:
Concord 60
Oakland 62
Redwood City 61
San Francisco 60
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 59
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Near 60
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clousy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia